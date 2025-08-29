Listen Live
Kyle Schwarber Slugs Four Home Runs, Sets Phillies RBIs Record

Published on August 29, 2025

Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies
Emilee Chinn

PHILADELPHIA, PA.–Kyle Schwarber made history Thursday night. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger, who played college baseball at Indiana University, set the franchise record with nine runs batted in after going four for six with four home runs in Philadelphia’s 19-4 win over the Atlanta Braves.

Schwarber is the fourth player in franchise history to hit four home runs in a single game.

“You can do everything right and get out and you can do everything wrong and get a hit. Everything just happened to cooperate. I got some good pitches, put some good swings on it, and that was the result,” said Schwarber after the win.

It’s the 21st time in major league history any player has had a four-homer game.

“It’s fun and exciting. You can’t expect to hit a home run every time you come up to bat. It’s just not the game. We’ve got another game coming up, so you just have to stay with your approach,” Schwarber said.

When Schwarber was selected in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft (fourth overall) by the Chicago Cubs, he became the highest draft pick in Indiana baseball history.

