Listen Live
Local

Sullivan County Deputies Arrest Two in Drug Bust

Published on August 28, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Police Tape
Source: Radio One / Radio One

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office investigated a drug bust on Monday.

Deputies pulled a car over on State Road 63, north of Merom, and they spotted illegal drugs. That included around 40 grams of methamphetamine, 75 grams of marijuana, prescription pills, money, and more.

50-year-old Joann Pierce and 45-year-old Chasity Shepler were both arrested.

Pierce faces criminal charges, including:

  • Dealing Methamphetamine (Level 2 Felony)
  • Possession of over 28 grams of Methamphetamine (Level 3 Felony)
  • Possession of Marijuana (Class B Misdemeanor)

Shepler faces criminal charges, including:

  • Possession of over 28 grams of Methamphetamine
  • Possession of Marijuana (Class B Misdeameanor)

Sullivan County Deputies Arrest Two in Drug Bust  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Ciara
Entertainment

Ciara Says She’d Be All In on Hosting ‘Love Island’

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Walmat In San Diego
Local

Viral video shows fight inside Indianapolis Walmart

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

"Street Fight" 20th Anniversary Screening - 2025 Tribeca Festival
National

Senator Cory Booker Announces Engagement to Alexis Lewis

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close