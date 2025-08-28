Sullivan County Deputies Arrest Two in Drug Bust
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office investigated a drug bust on Monday.
Deputies pulled a car over on State Road 63, north of Merom, and they spotted illegal drugs. That included around 40 grams of methamphetamine, 75 grams of marijuana, prescription pills, money, and more.
50-year-old Joann Pierce and 45-year-old Chasity Shepler were both arrested.
Pierce faces criminal charges, including:
- Dealing Methamphetamine (Level 2 Felony)
- Possession of over 28 grams of Methamphetamine (Level 3 Felony)
- Possession of Marijuana (Class B Misdemeanor)
Shepler faces criminal charges, including:
- Possession of over 28 grams of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Marijuana (Class B Misdeameanor)
Sullivan County Deputies Arrest Two in Drug Bust was originally published on wibc.com
