Third Arrest Made in Town Hall Hosted by Lieutenant Governor

Third Arrest Made in Warrick County Town Hall Hosted by Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith

Published on August 28, 2025

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
(Photo by Jiri Hera/Getty.)

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind.–A third arrest has been made in a skirmish that happened at a Town Hall in Warrick County hosted by Indiana Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith back on August 20.

On Tuesday night (August 26), Kellie Moore was charged with felony battery on a public safety official. She’s accused of striking a deputy. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office stated that the deputies used appropriate force during the incident. She was briefly booked into the Warrick County Jail and released on a $1,000 cash bond on Wednesday August 27.

Moore has a court hearing scheduled for September 15.

The two other people who got arrested were Amanda Bennett and Matthew Eike. Bennett is due in court on Sept. 8, while Eikie is scheduled for a hearing on Sept. 5.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office says their deputies used the appropriate amount of force in trying to de-escalate the situation.

Beckwith later addressed the incident on Facebook, saying he welcomed debate but described the behavior as “uncivil conduct against each other and law enforcement.” He said the meeting became tense once he began discussing energy policies and that a few attendees were swearing from the start.

Beckwith said he plans to continue hosting town halls.

