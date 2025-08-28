Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Source: Jennifer Trattner / Jennifer Tattner

GREENFIELD, Ind.—A Greenfield Fire Department medic is under an internal investigation following a complaint from a mother who says her son was treated with disrespect and unprofessionalism at the scene of a rollover car crash. The incident occurred on Saturday, August 22, in Greenfield.

According to Jennifer Trattner, her 18-year-old son, Reed, was a passenger in a vehicle that rolled over and landed upside down. Reed, who was pulled from the wreckage by a civilian before medics arrived, was left disoriented, in pain and in shock.

Trattner said while police officers on the scene were compassionate, the situation changed when a medic from Greenfield Fire Department’s Medic Engine 422 arrived. Trattner say the medic, identified as Breanna Ashby, openly mocked her son’s panic attack, saying, “Why is he freaking out?”

Love 106.7 WTLC? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

In her formal complaint and a public social media post, Trattner claims the medic spoke negatively about Reed’s girlfriend and was dismissive of her injuries, as she was also in the crash. She was reportedly subjected to Ashby’s unprofessional behavior, and a lack of empathy.

When Reed asked if he should go to the hospital, the medic told him his vitals were “fine” and that he could go with his dad. At one point, Trattner says the medic threw her hands up, said some harsh words and ended it with “I’m leaving!”

Reed’s mother said her son felt pressured to sign a form he did not understand and was left feeling unsafe in the ambulance. She said emergency room personnel at the hospital were “appalled” by the medic’s apparent behavior.

Trattner has since filed a formal complaint with the Greenfield Fire Department.

Fire Chief Jason Horning did confirm the investigation is taking place and will be reviewed by their three board member panel which includes other Chief Officers. The investigation will include interviews with everyone involved, including the police officers who were at the scene.

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic was originally published on wibc.com