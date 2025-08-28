Listen Live
Sports

Stanley 1913 Partners With Caitlin Clark For A Game-Changing C...

Stanley 1913 Partners With Caitlin Clark For A Game-Changing Collaboration

Published on August 28, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Chicago Sky v Indiana Fever
Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

Stanley 1913 Partners With Caitlin Clark For A Game-Changing Collaboration

Seattle-based lifestyle brand Stanley 1913 has announced an exciting new partnership with Caitlin Clark.

This multi-year collaboration kicks off with the launch of the Stanley 1913 x Caitlin Clark Collection, a high-performance hydration line designed in collaboration with Clark, set to debut on September 3.

The collection, inspired by Clark’s bold and dynamic presence on the court, features a unique “Caitlin Clark Blacktop” colorway in purple, blue, and black.

Each product is adorned with high-gloss basketball artwork, Clark’s signature, and her iconic #22. The lineup includes:

  • Quencher® ProTour Flip Straw Tumblers (40 oz and 30 oz) – Sleek, leakproof, and performance-driven.
  • IceFlow™ Flip Straw 2.0 Bottle (24 oz) – Lightweight with AeroLight™ technology for easy hydration.
  • IceFlow™ Flip Straw Jug (64 oz) – Designed for all-day hydration with fewer refills.

Related Stories

This partnership underscores Stanley 1913’s commitment to empowering athletes and fans alike, blending innovation with a relentless drive for excellence.

Caitlin Clark, a rising global icon, embodies the brand’s values of grit, determination, and purpose.

RELATED | 5 Fun Facts About Caitlin Clark You Might Not Know!

“Partnering with Stanley 1913 is an exciting opportunity to work with a brand that shares my values and champions women’s sports,” said Clark. “This collection has something for everyone – from athletes to fans.”

The collection will be available on stanley1913.com and select retailers like SCHEELS and DICK’S Sporting Goods throughout September.

Stanley 1913 Partners With Caitlin Clark For A Game-Changing Collaboration  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Ciara
Entertainment

Ciara Says She’d Be All In on Hosting ‘Love Island’

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Walmat In San Diego
Local

Viral video shows fight inside Indianapolis Walmart

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

"Street Fight" 20th Anniversary Screening - 2025 Tribeca Festival
National

Senator Cory Booker Announces Engagement to Alexis Lewis

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close