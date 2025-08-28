The HotSheet: August 28th

New Tyrese Haliburton Mural Unveiled Downtown

A new mural in downtown Indianapolis pays tribute to Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton. Artist William Minion created the piece on the side of XG Groom Room barbershop.

Unveiled during the opening of the Butter Fine Art Fair, the mural is part of the “Keeper of Culture” series. It’s the third in a lineup commissioned by local creative group Ganggang.

Fans can check out the Haliburton mural and browse more art at the Butter Fine Art Fair from August 28 to 31.

Mike Epps Hosting Free Community Concert September 6 Comedian and actor Mike Epps is giving back once again. He'll host the 2nd Annual Free Community Concert at Washington Park on September 6. Performers include Zapp, Carl Thomas, and more. The event starts at noon and will feature: A vendor village

Food trucks

A Colts-sponsored Youth Area Epps says the concert helps promote mental health awareness in the Black community. Admission is free, and park-and-ride shuttles will be provided from three locations. Attendees should leave dogs, tents, alcohol, and glass bottles at home. Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty Source: WRTV

Operation Football: B Swift Live in Brownsburg

Fridays just got hotter! Join B Swift and Hot 100.9 live on-site for Operation Football this Friday, starting at 3PM.

This week’s game:

🏈 Cathedral Leprechauns vs Brownsburg Bulldogs

📍 Brownsburg High School

Pull up for football, music, and local vibes as the energy continues to build across Indy’s high school football season.

