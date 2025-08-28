State Police recover stolen ISP SUV, suspect taken into custody

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police say a stolen ISP Durango has been recovered after the suspect led officers on a short chase on Wednesday.

According to ISP, the vehicle was stolen in the late afternoon near Washington and Belmont. The suspect was apprehended in the area of 199 South Elder following a short chase.

Police say the person was taken into custody.

At this time, ISP have not released any details about the suspect or on how this event unfolded.

Read more from WRTV here