Listen Live
Local

State Police recover stolen ISP SUV, suspect taken into custody

Indiana State Police say a stolen ISP Durango has been recovered after the suspect led officers on a short chase on Wednesday.

Published on August 28, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Crime Scene
Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police say a stolen ISP Durango has been recovered after the suspect led officers on a short chase on Wednesday.

According to ISP, the vehicle was stolen in the late afternoon near Washington and Belmont. The suspect was apprehended in the area of 199 South Elder following a short chase.

Police say the person was taken into custody.

At this time, ISP have not released any details about the suspect or on how this event unfolded.

Read more from WRTV here

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Ciara
Entertainment

Ciara Says She’d Be All In on Hosting ‘Love Island’

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Walmat In San Diego
Local

Viral video shows fight inside Indianapolis Walmart

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

"Street Fight" 20th Anniversary Screening - 2025 Tribeca Festival
National

Senator Cory Booker Announces Engagement to Alexis Lewis

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close