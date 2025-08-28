Listen Live
Mike Epps to host second annual free concert at Washington Park

Indianapolis native Mike Epps is once again transforming Washington Park into a celebration of music, culture, and healing with his 2nd Annual Free Community Concert on September 6.

Published on August 28, 2025

Mike Epps hosting free concert at near northeast side park
The lineup includes Zapp, Grammy-nominated Carl Thomas, Michel’le, and Jon B. The event starts at noon and will feature a vendor village, food trucks, and an Indianapolis Colts-sponsored Youth Area with supervised activities.

The concert focuses on mental health awareness, particularly within the Black community. “This is for the city, for the culture, and for our healing,” Epps said. “Bring your people out to Washington Park for music, food, and resources.”

Free park-and-ride shuttles will run from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. from three locations: Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, Edna Martin Christian Center & Legacy Campus, and KIPP Indy.

Dogs, tents, alcohol, and glass bottles are not permitted. Organizers recommend using ride-sharing apps to reduce traffic.

