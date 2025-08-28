Listen Live
Indy Committee Rejects Curfew Fines for Parents

Democratic Councilor Crista Carlino said the fines were too expensive and unfair.

Published on August 28, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS – After a July 4 weekend shooting that killed two teens and injured others, Indianapolis councilors approved a stricter youth curfew but rejected fines for parents if kids break it.

Proposal 245 would have started with a warning letter, then hit parents with $500 for a second violation and $1,500 for a third and beyond. The Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee voted against recommending it, with four in favor and seven opposed.

Democratic Councilor Crista Carlino said the fines were too expensive and unfair, especially for families who cannot afford them. “Sometimes I’m here late, and if I’m not back on the west side and my daughter does some dumb stuff, I may not be able to pay fine number two and sure as hell can’t pay fine number three,” she said.

Councilor Michael-Paul Hart, who co-authored the proposal, said the fines were meant to hold parents accountable.

The new curfew moves hours earlier for 15- and 16-year-olds and will take effect under a special council ordinance.

