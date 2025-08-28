Listen Live
Local

University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment

A male student at UIndy was found dead inside an apartment at University Lofts Wednesday evening, according to a statement from the university.

Published on August 28, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
University of Indianapolis sign
University of Indianapolis (Source: WISH-TV)

INDIANAPOLIS — The University of Indianapolis announced on Wednesday that one of their students has died.

In a release sent out by University President Tanuja Singh, she said a student died at University Lofts Wednesday evening. The identity of the student has not been released at this time.

The University of Indianapolis Police Department was called at around 8:30 p.m. to an apartment. They said they found a “college-aged male deceased in not-natural circumstances.”

There is currently no active threat to the campus. UIPD and IMPD are now investigating.

President Singh said the university is working closely with authorities in their investigation and is supporting the family.

Related Stories

“We know this news is deeply upsetting and affects many members of our community,” said President Singh. “Counseling and support services are available if anyone needs them.”

University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Ciara
Entertainment

Ciara Says She’d Be All In on Hosting ‘Love Island’

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Walmat In San Diego
Local

Viral video shows fight inside Indianapolis Walmart

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

"Street Fight" 20th Anniversary Screening - 2025 Tribeca Festival
National

Senator Cory Booker Announces Engagement to Alexis Lewis

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close