Kid-Friendly September Festivals in Indiana: Fall Fun for the Whole Family

It’s finally September, and that means it’s time for one of the best parts of the season—fall festivals in Indiana! Across the Indianapolis area and beyond, families can enjoy weekends filled with hayrides, pumpkin patches, hot air balloons, art fairs, and carnival rides.

If you’re searching for kid-friendly things to do in September or looking for the best family events in Indianapolis, this month has no shortage of options.

Whether you want to spend the day at a sunflower festival near Indianapolis, explore a local art fair, or take the kids to a classic small-town fall celebration, there’s something for every family to enjoy.

So pull out your cozy sweaters, grab the camera, and get ready to make unforgettable memories—these are the must-visit September festivals in Indiana for families!





When : August 30–September 1 (Friday–Sunday), plus September 6–7 (Saturday–Sunday)

Where : Stuckey Farm Orchard & Cider Mill, Sheridan, IN

What to Expect: Wander among acres of vibrant sunflower varieties, take scenic wagon rides, and pick your own blooms. Tickets included for one cut stem, with extra bouquets available.



When : August 29–September 1 (Thursday–Monday)

Where : The Gloryland Lighthouse Chapel, near Indianapolis

Highlights: Explore over 400 vendor booths offering antiques, crafts, collectibles, art, and jewelry.



When : September 5–7 (Friday–Sunday)

Where : Lions Park, Zionsville

Family Fun: Bounce houses, carnival rides, cotton candy, classic festival treats—it’s a beloved local tradition.



When : September 4–6 (Thursday–Saturday)

Where : German Park, Greenwood

Experience: A genuine Oktoberfest-style gathering with music, entertainment, beer garden (for the grown-ups), and a festive, family-friendly atmosphere.



When : September 5–7 (Friday–Sunday)

Where : Conner Prairie, Fishers

Why Go: Enjoy balloon glows, morning balloon competitions, live music, food trucks, bounce houses, and whimsical visual displays.



When : September 5–6 (Friday–Saturday)

Where : Carmel Arts & Design District

Artistic Vibes: Watch quick-painting competitions, stroll art booths, and see artists work live on sidewalks in this creative, outdoor art fair.

When : September 10–12 (Wednesday–Friday), starting evening of September 13 (Saturday)

Where : Main Street, Beech Grove

What to Do: Rides, games, delicious festival food, free live stage performances, and classic small-town festival charm.

When: September 20

Where: Northwood Christian Church

Northwood Christian Church What: The 2025 event will be held on Saturday, September 20th from 3 to 9 p.m. at Northwood Christian Church, 4550 Central Ave in Indianapolis. This free, family-friendly festival features music, art, food, and activities that highlight cultures from around the world.

When: September 22-23

Where: Garfield Park

Indy’s long-running celebration of Irish culture! Enjoy live music, Irish dancers, cultural exhibits, sheep, Irish dogs, fun food and beverage options will be part of the Fest!

When : September 6 (Saturday)

Where : Newfields, Indianapolis

What's Inside: Over 300 artists display their work, six performance stages, around 75 arts-focused nonprofits, plus a special children's area.

When : September 6 (Saturday)

Where : Arbuckle Acres Park (Greensburg area)

Why Families Love It: Live blues bands, food trucks, beer & wine garden, plus a dedicated Kid's Zone with age-targeted activities.

