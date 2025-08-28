“Jam” or Slam? Supreme x Michael Jackson ‘Dangerous’ Collab

Michael Jackson, the forever King Of Pop, will be on the minds of many over the next few days in particular. This Friday (August 29) would’ve been MJ’s 67th birthday if not for his untimely death 16 years ago on June 25, 2009 at the age of 50. It will surely be a time to reflect on what made him such a dynamic entertainer, and of course that all begins with his timeless body of music.

One album in particular is his fan-favorite eighth studio album, Dangerous, which was widely looked at as an independent step forward being that it marked his first outing without longtime producer, Quincy Jones. Seeing as the LP went quadruple platinum within the first two months of its release, it’d be safe to say that he had things well in control at this point in his career.

As the album will soon be celebrating its 34th anniversary later this fall, it was only right that streetwear stalwart Supreme add a tribute of its own into the brand’s highly-anticipated Fall/Winter 2025 collection that many recently got a preview of in their inboxes.

RELATED: End Of An Era? Supreme’s First-Ever Creative Director Exits Due To “Systematic Racism”

Love Style & Fashion? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The massive collection will begin rolling out tomorrow (August 28), which has fans speculating will include the Michael Jackson pieces to coincide with his heavenly 67th birthday. However, it might be more fitting for the brand to hold off and release the capsule collection in a later drop closer to the album’s anniversary date. Dangerous arrived on November 21, 1991; Supreme releases in portions, with the Week 13 drop tentatively scheduled for November 20, 2025. It would be more in line for the set of MJ-branded hoodies, basketball shorts and a skate deck to arrive then as opposed to tomorrow. We’ll know for sure either way in the very near future.

This wouldn’t be the first time Supreme honored the King Of Pop though. Back in May 2017, a “Billie Jean”-themed capsule collection arrived from the brand, which included a still from the music video on a colorful set of T-shirts, a collared work shirt in three color options, two skate decks and a range of hoodies.

Supreme x Michael Jackson

via @heavenofsneaker

Need that Michael Jackson Supreme hoodie

via @VanFromNY

I’ve been begging Supreme for years to do a Michael Jackson release. I’m gonna finally be able to grab it….🥹

via @bigbucciband

I know Supreme is about to drop a Michael Jackson inspired collection but I can’t help thinking this new bomber jacket was lowkey inspired by him too. Tell me why it looks like Mickey Mouse is out here singing Dirty Diana.

via @whos_bad777

Sitting on that Supreme Fall/Winter drop something crazy! I needs that Michael Jackson Jawnnnn and a couple other items

via @BackTaxiTone

That’s Michael Jackson ZIPUP from supreme to 🔥🔥😮‍💨

via @Javoobands

This supreme Michael jackson collab is one of the worst drops ive ever seen smfh #TheyLetMikeDown

via @SwavyLaFleur

finna pull up to my sneaky link with michael jackson supreme shorts on

via @mjslacefront

I haven’t thought about supreme in a long time, but my god that Michael Jackson dangerous hoodie is special

via @tmb22arc

who has a Supreme bot? i need that Michael Jackson drop

via @yyzyawrdy

“Jam” or Slam? Supreme x Michael Jackson ‘Dangerous’ Collab was originally published on blackamericaweb.com