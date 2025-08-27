Listen Live
Morgan County Barn Catches Fire, One Firefighter Injured

Six different fire departments responded to a large barn fire in Morgan County Tuesday night.

August 27, 2025

Source: Green Township Fire Rescue

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Multiple fire departments responded to a large barn fire in Morgan County Tuesday night.

The fire was reported at around 9 p.m. in the 6400 block of Maple Grove Road, about eight miles northeast of downtown Martinsville.

A 7,000-square-foot barn filled with equipment and hay was engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived. Firefighters also said parts of the barn were already collapsing when they got to the scene.

More than 30 firefighters from six departments worked to control the blaze, which took them around three hours to contain.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The Green Township Fire Rescue said the barn sustained heavy damage and is considered a total loss.

