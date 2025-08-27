Listen Live
Fever Hammer Seattle 95-75, Improve Playoff Position

Published on August 26, 2025

Seattle Storm v Indiana Fever
Dylan Buell

INDIANAPOLIS-Aliyah Boston’s 27 points and nine rebounds helped propel the Indiana Fever to a 95-75 victory over the Seattle Storm Tuesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Fever also improved to 20-18, which puts them at 6th in the WNBA standings. The top 8 teams make the playoffs. The Storm dropped to 20-19.

Also for Indiana, Odyssey Sims scored 22 points while Kelsey Mitchell added 21.

Fever guard Caitlin Clark (right groin) did not play for the 16th straight game. Clark has not played or practiced since getting injured July 15. She did, however, participate in Indiana’s pregame shootaround Sunday at Minnesota.

Indiana shot 51% from the field and outrebounded Seattle 42-21.

The Fever head to the west coast and face the 17-18 Los Angeles Sparks Friday night at 10 pm. You can hear the game on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan.

