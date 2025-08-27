Listen Live
Music

Teyana Taylor's Short Film: An Immersive Journey

Teyana Taylor’s New Short Film Visual Album ‘Escape Room’ Is Now Available

Published on August 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 28, 2024
Source: The Hapa Blonde/GC Images / The Hapa Blonde/GC Images

Teyana Taylor’s New Short Film Visual Album ‘Escape Room’ Is Now Available

Teyana Taylor’s short film visual album Escape Room, which premiered exclusively on Amazon Prime, is now widely available. The project blurs the boundaries between music, film, and storytelling, offering an immersive journey of freedom, heartbreak, and healing. Teyana stars in and directs the enigmatic post-apocalyptic/futuristic noir romance thriller, which serves as a visual representation of her scars and healing process. The album, her first new music in five years, provides the soundscape for the film, creating a multi-dimensional experience that explores the journey from darkness to lightness. Source: https://www.udiscovermusic.com/news/teyana-taylors-new-short-film-visual-album-escape-room-is-now-widely-available/

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Ciara
Entertainment

Ciara Says She’d Be All In on Hosting ‘Love Island’

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Walmat In San Diego
Local

Viral video shows fight inside Indianapolis Walmart

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

"Street Fight" 20th Anniversary Screening - 2025 Tribeca Festival
National

Senator Cory Booker Announces Engagement to Alexis Lewis

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close