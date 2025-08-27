Source: The Hapa Blonde/GC Images / The Hapa Blonde/GC Images

Teyana Taylor’s New Short Film Visual Album ‘Escape Room’ Is Now Available

Teyana Taylor’s short film visual album Escape Room, which premiered exclusively on Amazon Prime, is now widely available. The project blurs the boundaries between music, film, and storytelling, offering an immersive journey of freedom, heartbreak, and healing. Teyana stars in and directs the enigmatic post-apocalyptic/futuristic noir romance thriller, which serves as a visual representation of her scars and healing process. The album, her first new music in five years, provides the soundscape for the film, creating a multi-dimensional experience that explores the journey from darkness to lightness. Source: https://www.udiscovermusic.com/news/teyana-taylors-new-short-film-visual-album-escape-room-is-now-widely-available/