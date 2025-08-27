Teyana Taylor's Short Film: An Immersive Journey
Teyana Taylor’s New Short Film Visual Album ‘Escape Room’ Is Now Available
Teyana Taylor’s New Short Film Visual Album ‘Escape Room’ Is Now Available
Teyana Taylor’s short film visual album Escape Room, which premiered exclusively on Amazon Prime, is now widely available. The project blurs the boundaries between music, film, and storytelling, offering an immersive journey of freedom, heartbreak, and healing. Teyana stars in and directs the enigmatic post-apocalyptic/futuristic noir romance thriller, which serves as a visual representation of her scars and healing process. The album, her first new music in five years, provides the soundscape for the film, creating a multi-dimensional experience that explores the journey from darkness to lightness. Source: https://www.udiscovermusic.com/news/teyana-taylors-new-short-film-visual-album-escape-room-is-now-widely-available/
-
Remembering Super Jay Johnson
-
Biographer Claims Trump Said Prominent Black Women Who Oppose Him Are All The Same ‘Fat Black Women’
-
Rickey Smiley Excites Indy With Grits & Grooves Brunch And Karaoke Live (RECAP)
-
CareSource Adopt a Classroom
-
John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist
-
Contact 106.7 WTLC
-
Indy Oil Spill Shuts Down Busy West Side Intersection
-
Karen Vaughn - 106.7 WTLC