Tamar Braxton Clears Up Mendeecees Romance Rumors

Tamar Braxton has released a trailer for her upcoming album and movie, “Heartbreak Retrograde,” in response to rumors of a romance with Mendeecees Harris. The clip shows Tamar discussing her love life with family and friends, as well as getting cozy with Mendeecees. This project will be Tamar’s first album since 2017 and explores her experiences with heartbreak. Tamar has had few public relationships since her split from Vincent Herbert, with her most recent being with attorney Jeremy Robinson. Tamar addressed rumors of infidelity in their relationship on social media. Source: https://mediatakeout.com/tamar-braxton-clears-up-mendeecees-romance-rumors/