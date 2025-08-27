ISP looking to identify interstate shooting suspect
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police are asking the community to help them identify an individual they suspect of shooting at a car on the I-465 last week.
According to ISP, the alleged shooting happened on I-465 northbound near I-69 on August 21 at around 6 p.m. The suspect fired multiple shots at a vehicle and exited I-465 northbound to Allisonville Road on their motorcycle.
Police report that while there were no injuries, the passengers inside the car that was being shot at were a family with an 11-month-old infant.
Read more from WRTV here
-
Remembering Super Jay Johnson
-
Biographer Claims Trump Said Prominent Black Women Who Oppose Him Are All The Same ‘Fat Black Women’
-
Rickey Smiley Excites Indy With Grits & Grooves Brunch And Karaoke Live (RECAP)
-
CareSource Adopt a Classroom
-
John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist
-
Contact 106.7 WTLC
-
Indy Oil Spill Shuts Down Busy West Side Intersection
-
Karen Vaughn - 106.7 WTLC