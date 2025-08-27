Listen Live
Local

ISP looking to identify interstate shooting suspect

State Police say the person allegedly fired multiple shots at another vehicle on I-465 northbound near I-69.

Published on August 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Crime Scene
Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police are asking the community to help them identify an individual they suspect of shooting at a car on the I-465 last week.

According to ISP, the alleged shooting happened on I-465 northbound near I-69 on August 21 at around 6 p.m. The suspect fired multiple shots at a vehicle and exited I-465 northbound to Allisonville Road on their motorcycle.

Police report that while there were no injuries, the passengers inside the car that was being shot at were a family with an 11-month-old infant.

Read more from WRTV here

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Ciara
Entertainment

Ciara Says She’d Be All In on Hosting ‘Love Island’

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Walmat In San Diego
Local

Viral video shows fight inside Indianapolis Walmart

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

"Street Fight" 20th Anniversary Screening - 2025 Tribeca Festival
National

Senator Cory Booker Announces Engagement to Alexis Lewis

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close