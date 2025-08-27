Listen Live
Community leaders push to keep east side liquor store closed

Community leaders and business owners on Indianapolis’ east side are rallying to keep a controversial liquor store permanently closed, saying its absence has brought peace to the neighborhood.

Published on August 27, 2025

Dave’s Cold Beer and Liquor, located in a strip mall near East 38th Street and North Emerson Avenue, has been shuttered for the last few months. Neighbors say it was a magnet for criminal activity that put residents, shoppers and surrounding businesses at risk.

“It’s peaceful,” said community leader Ashley Gurvitz. “We’re seeing an opportunity to rewrite the story for this area — to bring growth and opportunity that’s been missing for quite some time.”

Police reports from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department show multiple incidents tied to the store before its closure.

“On the east side, we have to stand up for ourselves. We have to advocate for ourselves,” Eric Floyd, owner of Rosie’s Tiny Tots Daycare Ministry, told WRTV.

Business owners and residents have launched a petition to prevent the store from reopening, arguing that fear of loitering and harassment near the shop has driven customers away from nearby businesses. That petition has roughly 1,000 signatures.

“When you get out of your car and see 15 or 16 people standing around asking for change, people keep going,” Dwayne Tyler, owner of Magnifiscents, told WRTV. “We’ve lost a lot of business because customers feel intimidated.”

The group says closing problem businesses is just one step toward revitalizing the neighborhood.

“On the east side, we have to stand up for ourselves and advocate for what we want in our communities,” Tyler said said. “The only way we take pride in our communities is to first take pride in ourselves.”

The petition is currently circulating among east side residents and business owners, with the goal of keeping Dave’s Cold Beer and Liquor boarded up for good.

Read more from WRTV here

