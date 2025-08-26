Listen Live
Local

Indy Man Sentenced for Greenwood Gun Store Break-In

Published on August 26, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Ivan Bautista
Source: JOHNSON COUNTY PROSECUTOR / Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office

GREENWOOD, Ind.—An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to two years in prison for his role in a burglary at a Greenwood gun store where more than $80,000 in firearms were stolen.

Ivan Bautista, 20, pleaded guilty to burglary and theft charges for the December 21, 2023, break-in at US Defense Solutions. According to court documents, Bautista, who was the only adult involved, and two juveniles broke a window to enter the business at around 2 a.m. They stole a large number of firearms in less than 20 minutes before fleeing the scene.

Related Stories

During the sentencing on Monday, Johnson Superior Court 3 ordered Bautista to serve two years in prison, followed by two years of probation. The court noted that while Bautista had a relatively minor criminal history, the significant value of the stolen property and the fact that firearms were taken were key factors in the sentencing decision.

Johnson County Prosecutor Lance Hamner stated that the case sends a clear message that such crimes will not be tolerated. “Prison time, first time, every time for this kind of criminal behavior,” Hamner said. “I hope Mr. Bautista tells his criminal friends to stay out of Johnson County.”

This also comes after the Johnson County Prosecutor and the Johnson County Sheriff put up a digital billboard that flashes a warning as you drive on 65 heading into Johnson County from Marion County. It states: “Attention criminals: Cross this line, you’ll do more time.”

The court also emphasized the impact of the crime on the business owner, stating that stealing from a business is still taking money away from a person’s family.

Indy Man Sentenced for Greenwood Gun Store Break-In  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Ciara
Entertainment

Ciara Says She’d Be All In on Hosting ‘Love Island’

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Walmat In San Diego
Local

Viral video shows fight inside Indianapolis Walmart

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

"Street Fight" 20th Anniversary Screening - 2025 Tribeca Festival
National

Senator Cory Booker Announces Engagement to Alexis Lewis

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close