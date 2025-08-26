Source: JOHNSON COUNTY PROSECUTOR / Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office

GREENWOOD, Ind.—An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to two years in prison for his role in a burglary at a Greenwood gun store where more than $80,000 in firearms were stolen.

Ivan Bautista, 20, pleaded guilty to burglary and theft charges for the December 21, 2023, break-in at US Defense Solutions. According to court documents, Bautista, who was the only adult involved, and two juveniles broke a window to enter the business at around 2 a.m. They stole a large number of firearms in less than 20 minutes before fleeing the scene.

During the sentencing on Monday, Johnson Superior Court 3 ordered Bautista to serve two years in prison, followed by two years of probation. The court noted that while Bautista had a relatively minor criminal history, the significant value of the stolen property and the fact that firearms were taken were key factors in the sentencing decision.

Love 106.7 WTLC? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Johnson County Prosecutor Lance Hamner stated that the case sends a clear message that such crimes will not be tolerated. “Prison time, first time, every time for this kind of criminal behavior,” Hamner said. “I hope Mr. Bautista tells his criminal friends to stay out of Johnson County.”

This also comes after the Johnson County Prosecutor and the Johnson County Sheriff put up a digital billboard that flashes a warning as you drive on 65 heading into Johnson County from Marion County. It states: “Attention criminals: Cross this line, you’ll do more time.”

The court also emphasized the impact of the crime on the business owner, stating that stealing from a business is still taking money away from a person’s family.

Indy Man Sentenced for Greenwood Gun Store Break-In was originally published on wibc.com