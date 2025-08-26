Listen Live
Vanderburgh County Allows Golf Carts on Roads with New Rules

Published on August 26, 2025

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. — A new ordinance in Vanderburgh County will allow golf carts to be driven on some local roads. The Vanderburgh County Board of Commissioners voted on Tuesday to approve the measure, which creates a new set of rules for the vehicles.

The ordinance permits golf carts on roadways within major subdivisions but bans them from being driven on regular county roads, sidewalks, or walking paths. Drivers must carry liability insurance, and the new law prohibits anyone under the age of 16 from driving or riding in a golf cart unless they are accompanied by an adult. Drivers are also not permitted to leave their neighborhoods and access larger county roads.

Vanderburgh County deputies say they supported the move, explaining that many county communities already use golf carts. They say the ordinance provides important safety rules to address common complaints about unsafe and reckless driving, particularly from underage youth.

