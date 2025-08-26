Listen Live
Sports

Caitlin Clark Becomes Nike Signature Athlete

Published on August 26, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Connecticut Sun v Indiana Fever
Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

Caitlin Clark Becomes Nike Signature Athlete

WNBA star Caitlin Clark is now a Nike signature athlete. The company announced the expanded partnership, revealing a new logo of interlocking Cs for the Indiana Fever player. A collection featuring Clark’s new logo will launch on October 1st, with her first signature shoe set to be released next year. Clark’s deal makes her one of only a few WNBA players with a signature shoe line.

Clark signed an eight-year, $28 million deal with Nike last year ahead of her rookie WNBA season. As part of the deal, Clark and Nike would release a signature shoe, putting Clark alongside several NBA and WNBA greats.

Related Stories

Clark will join A’ja Wilson and Sabrina Ionescu as the only active WNBA players with a Nike signature shoe. Wilson, who signed a six-year extension with Nike last December, released her A’One sneakers in May, when they sold out in less than five minutes.

New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart has her own sneaker as well as part of a deal with Puma. Dallas Wings guard Jacy Sheldon has a signature shoe with Holo Footwear.

Source: Yahoo Sports

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Ciara
Entertainment

Ciara Says She’d Be All In on Hosting ‘Love Island’

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Walmat In San Diego
Local

Viral video shows fight inside Indianapolis Walmart

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

"Street Fight" 20th Anniversary Screening - 2025 Tribeca Festival
National

Senator Cory Booker Announces Engagement to Alexis Lewis

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close