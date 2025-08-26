Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

Caitlin Clark Becomes Nike Signature Athlete

WNBA star Caitlin Clark is now a Nike signature athlete. The company announced the expanded partnership, revealing a new logo of interlocking Cs for the Indiana Fever player. A collection featuring Clark’s new logo will launch on October 1st, with her first signature shoe set to be released next year. Clark’s deal makes her one of only a few WNBA players with a signature shoe line.

Clark signed an eight-year, $28 million deal with Nike last year ahead of her rookie WNBA season. As part of the deal, Clark and Nike would release a signature shoe, putting Clark alongside several NBA and WNBA greats.

Clark will join A’ja Wilson and Sabrina Ionescu as the only active WNBA players with a Nike signature shoe. Wilson, who signed a six-year extension with Nike last December, released her A’One sneakers in May, when they sold out in less than five minutes.

New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart has her own sneaker as well as part of a deal with Puma. Dallas Wings guard Jacy Sheldon has a signature shoe with Holo Footwear.

Source: Yahoo Sports