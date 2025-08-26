Listen Live
IMPD investigating crash that killed bicyclist in Indy’s

Police say a bicyclist succumbed to their injuries after being involved in a crash on the southeast side on Friday.

Published on August 26, 2025

Crime Scene
INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a bicyclist succumbed to their injuries after being involved in a crash on the southeast side on Friday.

According to IMPD, officers responded to the 1500 block of Sherman Avenue around 2:43 p.m. Police say the crash involved a pickup truck and a bicyclist.

The bicyclist was taken to an area hospital, awake and breathing, in stable condition. Later on Friday evening, they were pronounced deceased at the hospital.

