IMPD investigating crash that killed bicyclist in Indy’s

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a bicyclist succumbed to their injuries after being involved in a crash on the southeast side on Friday.

According to IMPD, officers responded to the 1500 block of Sherman Avenue around 2:43 p.m. Police say the crash involved a pickup truck and a bicyclist.

The bicyclist was taken to an area hospital, awake and breathing, in stable condition. Later on Friday evening, they were pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Read more from WRTV here