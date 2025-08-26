World’s best swimmers heading to Carmel in October

Source: MARK RALSTON / Getty

CARMEL — In just over a month, some of the best swimmers in the world will arrive in Carmel for the Aquatics World Cup, a global competition set to take place at Carmel High School’s brand-new natatorium.

The $55 million facility, which opened less than a year ago, will host elite athletes, including Olympic medalists Kate Douglas and Regan Smith.

“We are being so spoiled by the level of talent that is coming to Carmel for the World Cup,” said Maggie Mestrich of Carmel Swim Club. “This meet brings the global talent that we’re used to seeing at the Olympics right here to Carmel.”

Love Sports? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Carmel High School Athletics Director Jim Inskeep said hosting an international event was not the original goal of the new facility, but an exciting opportunity nonetheless.

“It’s one of the offshoots of having a facility like this,” Inskeep said.

“But that wasn’t the dream of, ‘Hey, let’s build something and host an international event.’ It was, ‘How are we going to be able to support our swimmers and families daily?’”

The competition is part of a larger celebration throughout the city, which will once again embrace the title of “Swim City USA,” as it did during the 2024 Olympic Games.

“We’re rebranding again to be Swim City USA, like we did during Olympic trials and last summer,” Mestrich said.

“So there will be some fun things happening in downtown Carmel.”

Inskeep said the event is about more than just the races.

“I would just encourage anyone that’s coming to this, just don’t come for a session of swimming,” Inskeep said. “There’ll be a late night on Main going on, and a lot of restaurants and other businesses taking part in it. So it’s truly a big event for our city.”

For Carmel, which has produced countless high-level swimmers over the years, the World Cup is the chance to showcase the city’s passion for the sport on a global stage.

“This is a community that supports this sport as a whole and is excited about swimming,” Mestrich said.

Read more from WRTV here