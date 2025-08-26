Listen Live
Indianapolis program trains young people in video production

Indianapolis program, 40 West Digital, trains young people in video production

Published on August 26, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS — Alberto Montero’s love for videography started when he was a kid, creating mini YouTube videos in kindergarten. But the path to turn his passion into a career wasn’t always clear.

“I had just dropped out of school. It was during COVID, and I really wanted to just pursue this career, and I didn’t know where to really start,” said Alberto Montero, a 40 West Digital staff member.

That’s when he found out about 40 West Digital, a video production company and social enterprise that takes on client work while training young people in the industry.

“It’s a video production company, social enterprise, so we take client work. But the part that makes us special, we train young people. So instead of us taking on these jobs, we skill up young people,” said Douglas Morris, director of 40 West Digital.

The MLK Community Center program teaches participants essential skills, including camera operation. Participants also create their own projects during the training.

“How to work with audio and also how to script write. I made a short film. It was about immigration,” said Aissa Condori, a 40 West Digital graduate.

Read more from WRTV here

