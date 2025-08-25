Outkast’s Big Boi Teams Up with Whirlpool for Musical Washing Machine

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Laundry day just got a major upgrade, thanks to a collaboration between legendary rapper Big Boi and home appliance giant Whirlpool. Together, they’ve created a limited-edition washing machine that plays Outkast’s iconic track “So Fresh, So Clean” at the end of every wash cycle. Yes, you read that right—your laundry can now groove to the same anthem that’s been a cultural staple since 2001.

The Details

As reported by Complex, this exclusive Whirlpool Front Load Washer isn’t just about the music. It also features a “Certified Fresh and Clean” badge, complete with Big Boi’s signature, making it a collector’s dream. But here’s the catch: only five of these machines exist, and they’re available through a sweepstakes running from August 19 to September 23, 2025.

To enter, fans need to follow WhirlpoolUSA on Instagram, find the sweepstakes post, like it, and comment with #whirlpoolsofresh. Tagging a friend earns you an extra entry. Winners will be notified via direct message, so keep an eye on your inbox if you’re feeling lucky.

How It Came to Be

In an interview with The Blast, Big Boi shared how the collaboration came about. “They called up and were like, you know, the kings of ‘so fresh, so clean’ and the washing machine kings need to get together,” he explained. Initially, he thought the washer would just feature a chime, but when he learned it would play the original track, he was all in. “I thought it was just a chime, but they have the original track playing at the end of the wash cycle, so I was like, oh man, that’s dope, I gotta do it.”

Big Boi even shared some laundry wisdom during the interview, admitting he recently learned not to wash white socks with black t-shirts. “It’s kind of therapeutic when I’m at home,” he said, adding that his mom taught him how to use bleach to keep his socks bright white.

A Nod to Outkast’s Legacy

“So Fresh, So Clean” was released as a single in 2001 and has since become a cultural anthem. The track debuted at No. 71 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified platinum in 2020. Interestingly, producer Sleepy Brown revealed earlier this year that the song was almost exclusively a Big Boi track, as André 3000 initially wasn’t a fan of its original version. However, after some tweaks, including a bassline from Preston Crump, André came around and added his now-iconic “coolest motherfunkers on the planet” line.

Why It Matters

This collaboration isn’t just a fun gimmick; it’s a celebration of music, culture, and innovation. It’s a reminder that even the most mundane tasks, like doing laundry, can be elevated with a touch of creativity and nostalgia. Plus, it’s a testament to the enduring legacy of Outkast and their ability to stay “so fresh, so clean” in every sense of the phrase.

So, if you’re a fan of Outkast, Big Boi, or just want to make laundry day a little more exciting, this limited-edition washer might just be the ultimate prize. Good luck, and may your laundry always be as fresh as your playlist.

