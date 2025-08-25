Listen Live
Fever Lose to Lynx Again, Operation Football + Kevin Gates Tix

The HotSheet: August 25th

Fever fall again to the Lynx, high school football kicks off big, and Kevin Gates fans—your ticket plug is at 5PM.

Published on August 25, 2025

Fever Lose to Lynx Again in Road Matchup

The Indiana Fever dropped their second straight game to the Minnesota Lynx, losing 97–84 Sunday night in Minneapolis. The Lynx, now 30-7, swept the home-and-home series after also winning Friday in Indy.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 26 points, hitting 10-of-11 free throws and going 7-for-12 from the field. Shey Peddy added 16 off the bench, making a major impact in just her second game on a hardship contract.

Aliyah Boston contributed 14 points, seven rebounds, and five assists, while Natasha Howard posted 10 points and eight boards.

The Fever now sit at 19–18 and will look to bounce back quickly. They host Seattle on Tuesday, then hit the road to face Los Angeles on Friday and Golden State on Sunday.

Operation Football – Voting Now Open

It’s Week Two of Operation Football, and WTHR is letting you choose which school gets the Spirit Award Trophy.

🗳️ Voting opens every Friday at 7AM and closes the following Wednesday at 3PM.
🏆 The winning school will be announced during 13 News at 6PM Wednesday night.

This week’s nominees are:

  • Danville
  • Plainfield
  • Lebanon

📣 Don’t miss your chance to support your school. Vote now on WTHR.com.

Here’s a quick look at some of last week’s biggest moments:

  • Lawrence North beat Lawrence Central 34–27
  • North Central got its first win since 2021 over Brebeuf Jesuit
  • Center Grove took down Warren Central 24–6
  • Carmel powered past Fishers 49–24

Kevin Gates Ticket Giveaway — Listen to B Swift at 5PM

 Kevin Gates is coming to Everwise Amphitheatre at White River State Park on Wednesday, October 8, for The Amilio Tour, hosted by DJ Chose.

Wanna go for free? Listen to B Swift at 5PM today for your chance to win a pair of tickets.

More info and tickets available now at hot1009.com.

