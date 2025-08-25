Source: EMINEM / RAG & BONE / EMINEM / RAG & BONE

Eminem documentary ‘STANS’ to premiere on Paramount+

The Eminem-produced documentary “Stans” will be available for streaming on Paramount+ starting August 26th after its limited release in theaters. The film, which explores Eminem’s life through the perspective of his superfans, debuted in theaters in the U.S. on August 7 and internationally on the same date. “Stans” delves into the complicated relationship between the private artist and his public persona, using stylized recreations, rare archival footage, and intimate interviews. The documentary takes a raw and revealing journey across Eminem’s career, examining the passionate audience that has grown with him.

Source: https://www.centexbeat.com/2025/08/25/eminem-documentary-stans-to-premiere-on-paramount