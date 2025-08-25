Source:

Ciara Drops New Album CiCi with Tyga and Chris Brown

GRAMMY Award-winning superstar Ciara has released her highly anticipated eighth studio album, CiCi, showcasing her growth as an artist and honoring her Atlanta roots. The 14-track project blends her signature R&B sound with genre-bending harmonies and includes singles like “Ecstasy” and “How We Roll” with Chris Brown. The album features new tracks such as the anthem “Made It” and “Dance With Me” with Tyga, with a music video shot at Randy’s Donuts in Los Angeles. CiCi reaffirms Ciara’s position as a cultural force and fearless innovator in music, celebrating her journey and thanking her fans. Source: https://thesource.com/2025/08/25/ciara-new-album-cici-release/