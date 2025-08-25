Listen Live
Local

Hundreds protest plan to convert Camp Atterbury into detention center

Published on August 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Protesters gather at the city hall with placards to protest...
Source: SOPA Images / Getty

JOHNSON COUNTY — Sunday afternoon, hundreds gathered at Johnson County Park to protest a federal plan that would turn nearby Camp Atterbury into an ICE detention facility.

Camp Atterbury, a 34,000-acre site, is owned by the federal government and licensed to the Indiana National Guard. The facility has been at the center of a growing debate.

Protesters, concerned citizens and local leaders rallied to oppose what they call an inhumane and misguided decision.

Hollie Payton, one of the attendees, expressed deep concern about the implications of detaining immigrants at the military site.

“It’s gut-wrenching that Indiana has now become ground zero for these things,” said Payton. “They’re humans regardless if they have their documents or not.”

Democratic congressional candidate Brad Meyer, who helped lead the rally, called the proposal “inhumane, fiscally irresponsible and out of step with Indiana’s values.”

The federal plan has sparked sharp political divisions in Indiana.

In July, Republican leaders voiced support for the conversion of Camp Atterbury into a detention center.

Read more from WRTV here

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Ciara
Entertainment

Ciara Says She’d Be All In on Hosting ‘Love Island’

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Walmat In San Diego
Local

Viral video shows fight inside Indianapolis Walmart

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

"Street Fight" 20th Anniversary Screening - 2025 Tribeca Festival
National

Senator Cory Booker Announces Engagement to Alexis Lewis

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close