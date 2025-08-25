Listen Live
Tyrese Haliburton hosts youth basketball camp as recovery continues

Published on August 25, 2025

2025 NBA Finals - Game Seven
Source: Justin Ford / Getty

WESTFIELD — Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton was back on the basketball court and back on his feet Saturday.

No, he wasn’t running or shooting — it’s far too early for that, just two months into his Achilles tendon rehab, an increasingly common recovery in the NBA. But it was progress.

And being at the Indiana Pacers Athletic Center in suburban Indianapolis, surrounded by 300-plus eager youth basketball campers, brought back Haliburton’s million-dollar smile, too.

“I’m walking in my boot, getting closer to walking full time in my shoe, so that’s exciting,” he said. “Every couple of weeks, it’s kind of a new benchmark, a new achievement. So it’s the small wins right now. There are good days, bad days, so every day is kind of Groundhog Day. I’m just trying to get well.”

Saturday was a good day. He had made enough progress to pose for pictures, stand for interviews, and walk, in a protective boot, around the facility.

None of it would have been possible back in late June when this event was initially scheduled. Those plans changed the moment Haliburton’s strained right calf quivered during the first quarter of Game 7 of the NBA Finals. Haliburton immediately crashed to the floor, leaving teammates, coaches and fans in disbelief.

Read more from WRTV here

