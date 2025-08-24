Listen Live
NWS: Cooler Days and Mostly Sunny Skies

Published on August 24, 2025

NWS: Cooler and Mostly Sunny
Source: X / @NWS

STATEWIDE — “Fantastic weather” is the message from meteorologists.

Jason Puma, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, says we can expect mostly sunny days and clear nights through the work week.

“High temperatures will remain in the lower to mid-70s, with low humidity,” Puma says. “Temperatures could warm up to the upper 70s by Thursday and Friday, with Friday expected to be the warmest day of the week, potentially reaching 78 degrees. The coolest day will likely be Tuesday, with highs only around 70 degrees.”

Looking ahead, Puma says the state may not even get any rain until September.

