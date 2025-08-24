John Legend Signs With United Talent Agency
John Legend Signs with UTA in All Areas
United Talent Agency has signed John Legend and his production company, Get Lifted, for worldwide representation. John Legend, who has achieved EGOT status with 13 Grammys, an Oscar, a Tony, and four Emmys, is known as a global musical icon. UTA partners expressed their excitement to work with Legend, highlighting his acclaimed career. Get Lifted Film Co., Legend’s production company, has produced award-winning projects, and Legend has expanded his business ventures with skincare and pet lifestyle brands, in addition to his advocacy work in criminal justice reform.
Source: https://www.wkxi.com/john-legend-signs-with-uta-in-all-areas
-
Remembering Super Jay Johnson
-
Biographer Claims Trump Said Prominent Black Women Who Oppose Him Are All The Same ‘Fat Black Women’
-
Rickey Smiley Excites Indy With Grits & Grooves Brunch And Karaoke Live (RECAP)
-
CareSource Adopt a Classroom
-
John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist
-
Contact 106.7 WTLC
-
Indy Oil Spill Shuts Down Busy West Side Intersection
-
Karen Vaughn - 106.7 WTLC