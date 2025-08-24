Listen Live
112 World Tour: Slim Promises a Movie-Like Experience

Published on August 24, 2025

112 Celebrates 20 Years At Aroma Lounge
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

112 World Tour: Slim Promises a Movie-Like Experience

R&B group 112 is embarking on a worldwide tour called the “Room 112 World Tour.” During a sit-down on The Baller Alert Show with hosts BT and Ferrari Simmons, Slim revealed that the “Room 112 World Tour” will kick off in November and run through February 2026. He promised the experience would be like nothing fans have ever seen from the group.

“We’re bringing the world to Room 112,” Slim said. “It’s not gonna feel the same. It’s definitely gonna feel like a movie. And just know, auras is what’s about to be popping.”

The Atlanta-bred group first rose to fame in the ’90s after signing with Bad Boy Records and dropping timeless hits like “Cupid,” “Only You,” and “Peaches & Cream.” 

Slim of 112 promises a set to bring style and substance to the stage with Aura Watch as one of their tour sponsors.

Source: https://balleralert.com/profiles/blogs/112-world-tour-2025/

