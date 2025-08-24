Listen Live
Mo'Nique Reveals What It Is to Seek Accountability

Mo’Nique Reveals What It Will Take to End Her Feud with Tyler Perry

Published on August 24, 2025

Mo’Nique recently addressed her ongoing feud with Tyler Perry in an interview, revealing that she will continue speaking out until he takes accountability for the harm he caused her career. The comedian demanded a public apology and restitution from Perry, stating that he cost her family millions of dollars. Mo’Nique emphasized that she will not back down until Perry acknowledges his wrongdoing and fixes the situation. She compared her situation with Perry to her strained relationship with Lee Daniels, who publicly apologized to her in the past. Mo’Nique’s stance on the matter remains firm as she advocates for accountability and justice. Source: https://blavity.com/monique-tyler-perry-feud-update

