Listen Live
Local

3 Madison County Fire Territories to Combine Starting Next Year

Adams-Makleville Fire Territoy, Lapel-Stony Creek Fire Territory, and South Madison Fire Territory will become one unified department on Jan. 1, 2026.

Published on August 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
South Madison firetruck
South Madison Fire Territory firetruck (photo provided by South Madison Fire Territory via Facebook)

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — A plan has been approved to merge three fire departments in Madison County at the start of next year.

Adams-Markleville Fire Territoy, Lapel-Stony Creek Fire Territory, and South Madison Fire Territory will combine, effective Jan. 1, 2026.

South Madison Fire Chief Chris Nodine said in a post to social media Friday that he believes this merger will result in faster response times from crews.

Related Stories

“By uniting our departments, we are ensuring that our firefighters have the tools, training and support needed to protect lives and property at the highest level,” said Nodine.

There were worries earlier this year that the plan would fall through due to certain language in Senate Bill 1 about fire territory mergers. However, the fire stations will remain operational and firefighters can continue serving their communities through this unification.

The unified department is also looking to hire new personnel.

3 Madison County Fire Territories to Combine Starting Next Year  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Ciara
Entertainment

Ciara Says She’d Be All In on Hosting ‘Love Island’

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Walmat In San Diego
Local

Viral video shows fight inside Indianapolis Walmart

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

"Street Fight" 20th Anniversary Screening - 2025 Tribeca Festival
National

Senator Cory Booker Announces Engagement to Alexis Lewis

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close