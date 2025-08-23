1 Dead, 1 Injured in Early Morning Shooting on Indy's North Side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another person injured on the north side of Indianapolis early Saturday morning.
The shooting happened at around 2 a.m. in the 3300 block of Graceland Avenue.
A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but later died there from their injuries. Another person with a gunshot wound went to the hospital for treatment,
No other details have been released at this time as the investigation is ongoing. IMPD is expected to provide updates to the incident as more information becomes available.
