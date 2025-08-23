Listen Live
Local

IU Police Arrest 18-Year-Old in Shooting Near Campus

IU Police Arrest 18-Year-Old in Shooting Near Bloomington Campus

Officers responded to a shooting near IU Bloomington's campus just after 2:30 Saturday morning that injured one person.

Published on August 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person just off campus early Saturday morning.

According to IU Police and Public Safety, IUPD responded to the area of 10th and Walnut Grove streets just before 3 a.m. Upon their arrival, officers located a person who had been shot in the leg. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Related Stories

The suspect, an 18-year-old woman, was arrested. Police said she initially tried to flee the scene in a vehicle, but officers tracked her down and detained her.

Police said this was an “isolated domestic incident” and believe the suspect and the victim are not affiliated with the university.

No other injuries were reported.

IU Police Arrest 18-Year-Old in Shooting Near Bloomington Campus  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Ciara
Entertainment

Ciara Says She’d Be All In on Hosting ‘Love Island’

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Walmat In San Diego
Local

Viral video shows fight inside Indianapolis Walmart

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

"Street Fight" 20th Anniversary Screening - 2025 Tribeca Festival
National

Senator Cory Booker Announces Engagement to Alexis Lewis

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close