Zionsville Police Department Installs 24/7 Narcan Access

Source: Zionsville Police Department / Zionsville Police Department

ZIONSVILLE, IN – The Zionsville Police Department has installed a new NaloxBox at its headquarters, providing the public with 24/7 access to the opioid overdose reversal medication, Naloxone, also known as Narcan.

The initiative, a collaboration with Inwell and Overdose Lifeline, ensures that the life-saving nasal spray is available at no cost. Naloxone works by rapidly reversing the effects of an opioid overdose, restoring normal breathing in an emergency situation.

“If supplying free Naloxone saves one person in Zionsville, it is worth it,” said Mayor John Stehr. “It’s a highly effective treatment for opioid overdose and provides immediate help when it’s needed most, no matter the circumstances.”

The police department’s public breezeway was chosen as a central and secure location for the box. While the medication is highly effective, officials remind anyone who administers it to call 911 immediately for follow-up medical attention, as its effects are temporary.

The new NaloxBox is now part of the statewide network of Naloxone distribution sites, which can be found online at OverdoseLifeline.org.

