Former State Police Head: Governor’s Office Blocked Sheriff Probe

Doug Carter suggests political ties influenced decision to drop charges against Sheriff Tom Kleinhelter, though the governor’s office and special prosecutor deny interference.

Published on August 22, 2025

Former Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter came on the Kendall and Casey Show last month to discuss the investigation into Dubois County Sherriff Tom Kleinhelter’s misuse of jail commissary funds and talk about how he believes someone in Governor Braun’s office was involved in squashing the investigation to protect Kleinhelter as he is a close political ally of the Governor.

The investigation into Sheriff Kleinhelter was opened after a regular audit by the Indiana State Board of Accounts (SBOA) that began in May of 2024 identified purchases from the jail commissary fund that fell outside the Sheriff’s discretionary spending authority under Indiana law.

The governor’s office strongly denies any involvement in the case, and special prosecutor Holly Hudelson of Orange County said that “no one from the governor’s office” influenced her decision not to seek criminal charges against Kleinhelter.

Carter returned to the Kendall and Casey Show to discuss the investigation.

