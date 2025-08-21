Indiana Cracks Down on DEI Practices in State Contracts

Source: Office of Attorney General Todd Rokita / Office of Attorney General Todd Rokita

STATEWIDE — Attorney General Todd Rokita has revised state contracts to remove certain Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) practices.

Starting July 1st, all state contractors must now certify that their hiring, promotion, and recruitment practices do not treat people different based on race or sex.

Rokita says the term DEI is often used to justify policies that violate civil rights laws.

“No one gets a free pass for unlawful discrimination just because they claim to have good intentions,” Rokita says. “Treating people differently in the workplace or at school based on race and sex is a destructive practice and illegal. We will continue to enforce the law against higher education institutions and working to eliminate this terrible Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion known as DEI nonsense.”

The new contract language, which was developed in partnership with Indiana Governor Mike Braun, clarifies that contractors who violate Indiana’s or federal non-discrimination laws through their DEI programs could face enforcement action under the state’s False Claim Act. This move aligns with a broader effort by state and national leaders to promote merit-based opportunity.

Governor Braun issued an executive order on January 14th that prohibits state agencies from using resources to support DEI programs that grant “preferential treatment based upon one person’s particular race.”

“We must make every effort to ensure freedom and opportunity for all Hoosiers and with my decisive action by executive order, we have done just that,” Governor Braun said. “Replacing divisive diversity, equity, and inclusion policies with those that reward merit, excellence, and innovation is foundational to our success and honors my commitment to a level playing field for all.”

Similarly, President Trump signed an executive order, “Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity,” that requires federal contractors to certify they are not operating DEI programs that violate federal anti-discrimination laws.

This updated provision on state contracts builds on long-standing prohibitions against racial discrimination, ensuring that DEI initiatives are also held to the same legal standards. You can view it here: https://image.subscription.in.gov/lib/fe2e11747364047b721071/m/1/7f0e0ea6-0003-4cb8-a1b5-2aca511936e9.pdf

