The Fix: Mariah Carey Returns to the VMAs After 20 Years

Mariah Carey is making history once again at the MTV VMAs. After 20 years away from the show, she will step back on stage for a performance fans have been waiting decades to see.

This year, she receives the prestigious Video Vanguard Award. The honor puts her alongside other icons such as Beyoncé, Madonna, and Janet Jackson. Like them, Carey has shaped how we experience music videos and performances.

Throughout her career, Mariah has sold more than 220 million albums worldwide. She also holds 19 number-one singles, the most for any solo artist. Now, she continues her legacy with her new album Here for It All, arriving September 26.

Fans should mark their calendars because the VMAs air live on Sunday, September 7. LL Cool J will host the night, creating a full-circle moment for him and Mariah. Back in 1997, she personally handed him the same Video Vanguard Award she now claims for herself.

Over the years, Mariah has delivered unforgettable VMA moments with her powerhouse vocals and dazzling fashion. Therefore, her return is more than a performance—it is proof of her artistry, resilience, and lasting cultural impact.

Two decades later, Mariah Carey still commands the spotlight. She sings with the same brilliance, delivers with the same passion, and continues to remind us why the world calls her the Songbird Supreme. The 2025 VMAs promise to be a celebration of music history and a night that fans will never forget.