Arrest warrant issued for bouncer accused of stomping on man’s head

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

INDIANAPOLIS — An arrest warrant has been issued for a bouncer accused of stomping on a man’s head during a parking lot altercation, leaving the victim in critical condition at an Indianapolis hospital.

Terence Lambert is now facing a charge of aggravated battery in connection with the August 16 incident outside “That Place Bar” on South Emerson Avenue. David Risley remains in critical condition as of Thursday morning.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the incident occurred around 1 a.m. when Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers responded to reports of a disturbance at the bar. Officers arrived to find Risley unconscious in the parking lot with another man performing chest compressions. Risley was immediately transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

Love Local? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

According to the affidavit, witnesses told police they saw a fight between Risley and Lambert, who punched Risley, knocking him unconscious. After Risley fell face-first onto the parking lot pavement, witnesses said Lambert then stomped on his head.

Hospital officials confirmed the severity of Risley’s injuries, telling detectives that Risley was on life support, had suffered a brain bleed, and his prognosis remained uncertain.

Documents revealed the incident began earlier in the evening when Risley’s girlfriend and his sister reportedly became involved in an argument with another woman at the bar that became physical.

Read more from WRTV here