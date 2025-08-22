Listen Live
Local

Soulfood Shack reopens on Indy’s east side with focus on community

Owner Philecia Jones plans to donate a portion of monthly sales to families in need while creating a welcoming space for fellowship and local artists on East Washington Street

Published on August 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Carla Hall Visits Walt Disney World
Source: Kent Phillips / Walt Disney World Resorts

INDIANAPOLIS — The owner of Soulfood Shack on East Washington Street wants her restaurant to be more than just a place to eat. She’s wants to create a community hub that aims to bring people together through food and fellowship.

Philecia Jones, who owns 16 businesses, says Soulfood Shack has been her most challenging venture due to marketing difficulties. But she’s revamped both the space and the food with a clear mission in mind.

creating a welcoming space for fellowship and local artists on East Washington Street

“I want to bring the love back into the community through the food. We have greens, mac and cheese, yams, cornbread, smothered chops,” Jones said.

The restaurant’s mission extends beyond serving traditional soul food. Jones plans to donate a portion of monthly sales to families in need, drawing from her own experiences with housing instability.

“I’ve been evicted 21 times. A lot of people feel like they can’t make it. So if you need help with your rent, things I’ve been through, Soul Food Shack would love to give back. I love giving back to the community,” Jones said.

Kevina White, a friend of Jones, praised the entrepreneur’s commitment to the community.

Read more from WRTV here

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Ciara
Entertainment

Ciara Says She’d Be All In on Hosting ‘Love Island’

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Walmat In San Diego
Local

Viral video shows fight inside Indianapolis Walmart

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

"Street Fight" 20th Anniversary Screening - 2025 Tribeca Festival
National

Senator Cory Booker Announces Engagement to Alexis Lewis

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close