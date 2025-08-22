Soulfood Shack reopens on Indy’s east side with focus on community

Source: Kent Phillips / Walt Disney World Resorts

INDIANAPOLIS — The owner of Soulfood Shack on East Washington Street wants her restaurant to be more than just a place to eat. She’s wants to create a community hub that aims to bring people together through food and fellowship.

Philecia Jones, who owns 16 businesses, says Soulfood Shack has been her most challenging venture due to marketing difficulties. But she’s revamped both the space and the food with a clear mission in mind.

creating a welcoming space for fellowship and local artists on East Washington Street

“I want to bring the love back into the community through the food. We have greens, mac and cheese, yams, cornbread, smothered chops,” Jones said.

The restaurant’s mission extends beyond serving traditional soul food. Jones plans to donate a portion of monthly sales to families in need, drawing from her own experiences with housing instability.

“I’ve been evicted 21 times. A lot of people feel like they can’t make it. So if you need help with your rent, things I’ve been through, Soul Food Shack would love to give back. I love giving back to the community,” Jones said.

Kevina White, a friend of Jones, praised the entrepreneur’s commitment to the community.

Read more from WRTV here