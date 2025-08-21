Listen Live
NWS: Cooler Temperatures to Linger in Indiana

Published on August 21, 2025

NWS Cool Down in Temperatures
Source: X / @NWS

STATEWIDE — Temperatures have cooled down, and they’re expected to stay that way.

Jason Puma, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, says a shot of cooler air is expected to stick around in Indiana.

“On Friday, we’ll be looking for a high around 81,” Puma says. “Then on Saturday, we’ll be looking for a mostly sunny day with a high near 84.”

Puma says a cold front is going to go through on Saturday. 

“That’s going to give us another shot of cooler Canadian fall air,” Puma says” Then, on Sunday, we’re looking for mostly sunny skies high near 77.”

Puma says that mostly sunny skies and cool air is going to stick around through at least the middle of the work week.

“On Monday and Tuesday, we’ll get mostly sunny skies with a high near 73,” Puma says. “Then, on Wednesday, mostly sunny skies will continue with a high near 75.”

No significant weather hazards are expected, with a dry forecast extending through the week.

NWS: Cooler Temperatures to Linger in Indiana  was originally published on wibc.com

