La Plaza Cancels FIESTA Festival Over Community Concerns

Source: La Plaza / La Plaza

INDIANAPOLIS — La Plaza, a leading Latino nonprofit in Indiana, has announced a change in plans for the 44th Annual FIESTA Indianapolis.

The event, originally scheduled for September 20, will not be held in its traditional in-person format.

The difficult decision was made “out of an abundance of caution and a deep commitment to the well-being for the community,” according to a statement from the organization. Organizers said that while FIESTA has been a cherished tradition for over four decades, circumstances this year made it impossible to host the event in the way the community deserves.

Instead of a single-day festival, La Plaza will partner with Univision throughout Hispanic Heritage Month to highlight the rich and resilient Latino community of Central Indiana.

The new initiative will shine a spotlight on local leaders, small businesses, cultural institutions, and restaurants.

“While we are not gathering in the traditional way this year, we believe reshaping the event is the most responsible course of action,” said Miriam Acevedo Davis, President and CEO of La Plaza. “The spirit of FIESTA lives on stronger than ever.”

WIBC reached out to the organization for an interview but was told to refer to the press release.

