Listen Live
Local

La Plaza Cancels FIESTA Festival Over Community Concerns

Published on August 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
La Plaza
Source: La Plaza / La Plaza

INDIANAPOLIS — La Plaza, a leading Latino nonprofit in Indiana, has announced a change in plans for the 44th Annual FIESTA Indianapolis.

The event, originally scheduled for September 20, will not be held in its traditional in-person format.

The difficult decision was made “out of an abundance of caution and a deep commitment to the well-being for the community,” according to a statement from the organization. Organizers said that while FIESTA has been a cherished tradition for over four decades, circumstances this year made it impossible to host the event in the way the community deserves.

Related Stories

Instead of a single-day festival, La Plaza will partner with Univision throughout Hispanic Heritage Month to highlight the rich and resilient Latino community of Central Indiana.

The new initiative will shine a spotlight on local leaders, small businesses, cultural institutions, and restaurants.

“While we are not gathering in the traditional way this year, we believe reshaping the event is the most responsible course of action,” said Miriam Acevedo Davis, President and CEO of La Plaza. “The spirit of FIESTA lives on stronger than ever.”

WIBC reached out to the organization for an interview but was told to refer to the press release.

La Plaza Cancels FIESTA Festival Over Community Concerns  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Ciara
Entertainment

Ciara Says She’d Be All In on Hosting ‘Love Island’

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Walmat In San Diego
Local

Viral video shows fight inside Indianapolis Walmart

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

"Street Fight" 20th Anniversary Screening - 2025 Tribeca Festival
National

Senator Cory Booker Announces Engagement to Alexis Lewis

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close