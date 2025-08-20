Listen Live
Local

Rezoning Plans for Google Data Center on Indianapolis Farmland

Panel Advances Rezoning Plans for Google Data Center on Indianapolis Farmland

Published on August 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Data Center Indiana
WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS— The Metropolitan Development Commission, with an 8-1 vote on Wednesday, approved a rezoning request for a Google data center campus in Franklin Township.

The rezoning proposal, backed by Google through Deep Meadow Ventures, aims to transform 486 acres of farmland into a data center campus. This decision now moves to the full City-County Council for final review, with a vote anticipated on Sept. 8.

Related Stories

A Google spokesman told News 8 by email on Wednesday, “We are always planning for future capacity needs, which includes evaluating options to expand our data center presence in markets across the U.S. In Indiana, we can confirm we are exploring a potential development in Franklin Township.”

Local residents have expressed opposition to the project, citing concerns about air pollution, noise, and potentially higher electricity bills. The community’s apprehensions highlight an ongoing national debate over the environmental and economic impacts of data center projects.

Panel Advances Rezoning Plans for Google Data Center on Indianapolis Farmland  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Ciara
Entertainment

Ciara Says She’d Be All In on Hosting ‘Love Island’

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Walmat In San Diego
Local

Viral video shows fight inside Indianapolis Walmart

"Street Fight" 20th Anniversary Screening - 2025 Tribeca Festival
National

Senator Cory Booker Announces Engagement to Alexis Lewis

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close