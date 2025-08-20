What Kind Of Coach Is Barry Odom? DB Tony Grimes Explains

Source: Kyle Rivas / Getty

What Kind Of Coach Is Barry Odom? CB Tony Grimes Explains

The Barry Odom era in West Lafayette is almost here. Their first game of the 2025 season is a week from Saturday against the Ball State Cardinals at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Who is the starting quarterback for Purdue? What should we expect from Odom as a head coach? Those are a couple of the questions that people are asking about a roster that has been totally revamped. Over 50 players have transferred to Purdue, many of them coming from UNLV.

One of the key voices for Coach Odom this year will be sixth-year senior Tony Grimes.

“Coach Odom has a great personality. He’s chill, laid back, says what he needs to say, but he also has that switch where he can turn it on. When he turns it on, and you can ask anyone here, when he turns it on it’s nothing to play with. That’s why we always respect Coach Odom because he’s going to give it to you real and he shows tough love.” Grimes stated on Query & Company.

Last year, UNLV was 11-3, won the Art of Sport LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk, and lost in the Mountain West Championship game to Boise State.

The eleven wins for the Rebels last season tied the most in program history, a record that has stood since 1984. In his entire coaching career, he is 44-33 all-time between his stops at Missouri and UNLV.

Purdue DB Tony Grimes joined Query & Company Wednesday afternoon to also discuss:

How aware is he of the rivalry between IU and Purdue?

What was it like trying to tackle Ashton Jeanty last season?

Why does he root hard for the Indianapolis Colts?

