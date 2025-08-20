Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

A man was arrested in connection with a gas leak explosion in Wilmington, N.C. that injured four firefighters.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers and officials with the Wilmington Fire Department responded to an explosion of a building in the area of North Centre Drive on Tuesday, August 19. Officials said in a press conference that a vehicle turning into the area from Bob King Drive struck a gas line after driving off the road.

The gas lines were fed into the development of the Eastern Veterinary Medical Center building which then exploded.

According to fire department officials, four firefighters were injured. Three have since been released, while one is expected to undergo surgery at the UNC Burn Center in Chapel Hill.

WECT News reported that 46-year-old Jason Lee Beach has been charged with:

Felony DWI serious injury

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Hit and run/leave scene

Reckless driving

Failure to maintain lane

WECT News said in arrest warrants, Beach injured “one person’s head and hands,” and police reportedly found a can of “Galaxy Gas.”

He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Gas Leak Causes Building Explosion in Wilmington, Man Charged With DWI was originally published on hiphopnc.com