The Fix: Tracee Ellis Ross Full Body Glow Up

Published on August 21, 2025

47th NAACP Image Awards Presented By TV One - Arrivals
Source: Imeh Akpanudosen / Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross isn’t just raising the bar, she’s redefining it. You know her as the queen behind Pattern Beauty, the line that transformed haircare for natural textures. But now, she’s taking it to a whole new level with Pattern Body, a full-body care collection featuring scrubs, oils, washes, and lotions, all wrapped up in her signature new scent, Midnight Amber.

For Tracee, this isn’t just about looking good, it’s about feeling good, too. Body care has always been part of her plan, because self-care isn’t an accessory, it’s her foundation. From dry brushing to layering oils and creams, she’s giving us a peek into her daily rituals, showing us that taking care of yourself is intentional, deliberate, and yes, absolutely necessary.

What makes Pattern Body so special isn’t just the products, it’s the mindset Tracee brings. She’s encouraging women everywhere to move with purpose, embrace self-love, and make time for themselves in a world that often moves too fast. It’s a reminder that self-care isn’t selfish, it’s essential.

And let’s be real, Tracee knows how to set a standard. Pattern Body proves that her influence goes beyond hair, it’s about wellness, confidence, and celebrating yourself from head to toe. Whether you’re indulging in a Sunday night scrub, layering oils after a shower, or just taking a few quiet moments for yourself, these products are a little reminder to honor the skin you’re in.

Tracee Ellis Ross has always been about more than beauty, it’s about empowerment. And with Pattern Body, she’s giving us all the tools to look good, feel good, and live with intention.

