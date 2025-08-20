2 Dead from 3 Separate Shootings in Indianapolis Tuesday Night

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers are investigating three separate shootings from Tuesday night including two that were fatal.

IMPD said a man was found shot in a parking lot at a UPS logistics facility on West 81st Street on the northwest side of Indianapolis. He was initially in critical condition but later died at a hospital.

“This was such a tragic, senseless crime,” IMPD Captain Rob Rider told reporters at the scene. “You have a man working, doing what he’s supposed to be doing, and ends up being the victim of a murder.”

IMPD officers also responded to a report of a person shot in the 3000 block of E. 10th Street. Officers said when they arrived, they heard a gunshot from inside a residence and then saw a man walk out. A woman was found inside the home with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. Unfortunately, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was taken into custody and has since been identified as 40-year-old Octavius McBride. He faces a preliminary charge of murder.

A third shooting broke out Tuesday night in the 2100 block of N. Kenyon Street. IMPD Officers said the victim shot is reported to be in stable condition.

No other details about the shootings has been released by police at this time. The shootings are not believed to be connected and all happened within an hour of each other.

